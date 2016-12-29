|
Clarksville Police request help locating Missing Adult Jamal Rudd
Clarksville, TN – Detective Joe Shrum from the Clarksville Police Department is searching for a missing adult and is requesting public assistance.
The missing adult male is 19-year-old Jamal Rudd from Clarksville.
Jamal was last seen on November 26th, 2016 around 9:00am at the Ringgold Park Apartments.
If anyone has any information in regards to Jamal’s whereabouts, please call Detective Shrum at 931.648.0656 Ext 5391 or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).
You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591
Missing Person
