Clarksville Police request help locating Missing Adult Jamal Rudd

Clarksville, TN – Detective Joe Shrum from the Clarksville Police Department is searching for a missing adult and is requesting public assistance.

The missing adult male is 19-year-old Jamal Rudd from Clarksville.

Jamal was last seen on November 26th, 2016 around 9:00am at the Ringgold Park Apartments.

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

Missing Person

Jamal Rudd Sex Male Race Black Age 19 Address Clarksville, TN Height 5′ 7″ Weight 170lbs Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown

