Montgomery County Government announces New Year’s Holiday closures

December 29, 2016
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Monday, January 2nd, for the New Year’s holiday.

Public Safety personnel will report as scheduled.

In addition, Bi-County Solid Waste Management’s holiday closure schedule will be as follows.

Have a Safe and Happy holiday!

Holiday Closures

Sunday, January 1st – Convenience Centers closed    
Monday, January 2nd – Landfill Scales and Administrative Offices closed, Convenience Centers will be open regular hours.

