|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Montgomery County Government announces New Year’s Holiday closures
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Monday, January 2nd, for the New Year’s holiday.
Public Safety personnel will report as scheduled.
In addition, Bi-County Solid Waste Management’s holiday closure schedule will be as follows.
Holiday Closures
Sunday, January 1st – Convenience Centers closed
Have a safe and happy holiday!
SectionsNews
TopicsBi-County Waste Management, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Government, New Year's Holiday
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2016 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed