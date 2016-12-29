NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter recovering from Protective Status

Written by Guy Webster

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Pasadena, CA – NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter, which has been in service at Mars since October 2001, put itself into safe mode — a protective standby status — on December 26th, while remaining in communication with Earth.

The Odyssey project team has diagnosed the cause — an uncertainty aboard the spacecraft about its orientation with regard to Earth and the sun — and is restoring the orbiter to full operations.

The orbiter’s knowledge of its orientation was restored December 26th by resetting the inertial measurement unit and the circuit card that serves as interface between that sensor, the flight software and the star tracker, for determining spacecraft attitude.

The mission last experienced a similar fault and solution in December 2013.

Mars Odyssey left Earth on April 7th, 2001, entered orbit around Mars on October 24th, and began systematically examining Mars in February 2002. In December 2010, it surpassed the previous record for longevity of a robotic mission at Mars. The Mars Odyssey Project has been extending that record daily for more than six years.

In addition to its direct contributions to planetary science, Odyssey provides important support for other missions in NASA’s Journey to Mars through communication-relay service and observations of candidate landing sites.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of Caltech in Pasadena, California, manages the Mars Odyssey Project for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. Lockheed Martin Space Systems, Denver, built the spacecraft and collaborates with JPL in mission operations.

For more information about Odyssey, visit: http://mars.jpl.nasa.gov/odyssey

