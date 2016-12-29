Tennessee Titans last game against Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans

Houston, TX – In their first AFC South division matchup of 2016, the Tennessee Titans rallied from a double-digit deficit to draw even with the Houston Texans in the third quarter but were unable to finish the comeback, taking a 27-20 loss to Houston at NRG Stadium.

Running back DeMarco Murray led the offense once again, recording 119 all-purpose yards and two rushing scores—Tennessee’s only touchdowns of the day—to mark his third-consecutive game with over 100 yards from scrimmage.

The Texans jumped ahead fast, scoring on their first three possessions to take a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter. The Titans began to click offensively when quarterback Marcus Mariota found receiver Rishard Matthews for a 60-yard gain, and Murray capped the drive with a two-yard push into the endzone.

On Tennessee’s next drive, Mariota was intercepted by Texans safety Quintin Demps at the Houston 35-yard-line, but on the very next play, cornerback Jason McCourty snagged a pass away from Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans turned the takeaway into points on a one-yard leap over the goal-line pile by Murray.

After a Houston field goal in the closing seconds of the first half, kicker Ryan Succop tied the game on a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter. Those would prove to be the Titans’ final points of the day. They punted their next drive, which Fuller returned for the game-winning score, and could not find the end zone again, despite keeping the Houston offense scoreless in the second half.

Former Texan Andre Johnson had a team-best three receptions for 33 yards.

Box Score

Tennessee Titans 20, Houston Texans 27

Week 4 | Sunday, October 2nd, 2016 | 12:00pm CDT

Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Team 1 2 3 4 Final Tennessee Titans 3 14 3 0 20 Houston Texans 14 6 7 0 27

