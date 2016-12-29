|
Tennessee Titans last game against Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans
Houston, TX – In their first AFC South division matchup of 2016, the Tennessee Titans rallied from a double-digit deficit to draw even with the Houston Texans in the third quarter but were unable to finish the comeback, taking a 27-20 loss to Houston at NRG Stadium.
Running back DeMarco Murray led the offense once again, recording 119 all-purpose yards and two rushing scores—Tennessee’s only touchdowns of the day—to mark his third-consecutive game with over 100 yards from scrimmage.However, after Texans receiver Will Fuller returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, the Titans’ offense could not find an answer in the final stanza of the game.
The Texans jumped ahead fast, scoring on their first three possessions to take a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter. The Titans began to click offensively when quarterback Marcus Mariota found receiver Rishard Matthews for a 60-yard gain, and Murray capped the drive with a two-yard push into the endzone.
On Tennessee’s next drive, Mariota was intercepted by Texans safety Quintin Demps at the Houston 35-yard-line, but on the very next play, cornerback Jason McCourty snagged a pass away from Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans turned the takeaway into points on a one-yard leap over the goal-line pile by Murray.
After a Houston field goal in the closing seconds of the first half, kicker Ryan Succop tied the game on a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter. Those would prove to be the Titans’ final points of the day. They punted their next drive, which Fuller returned for the game-winning score, and could not find the end zone again, despite keeping the Houston offense scoreless in the second half.
Former Texan Andre Johnson had a team-best three receptions for 33 yards.
Box Score
Tennessee Titans 20, Houston Texans 27
