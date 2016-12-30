|
APSU Women’s Basketball takes on Belmont at home Saturday
Austin Peay vs. Belmont
Saturday, December 31st, 2016 | 12:00pm CT
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will close the book on 2016 with a New Year’s Eve contest against defending Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champions Belmont at noon, Saturday, in the Dunn Center.The Governors opened the OVC slate with an 81-71 loss to Morehead State, Thursday, featuring an impressive fourth quarter comeback after trailing by as much as 25 points.
Junior center Brianne Alexander sparked the rally by scoring all 10 of her points in the period, while the Govs had solid performances off the bench from the likes of freshman forward Arielle Gonzalez-Varner, who posted career-highs in points (six) and rebounds (five), and junior forward Sydney Gooch (seven points, nine boards).
APSU began the game on a 9-0 run, led by senior center Tearra Banks totaling a double-double by halftime. Banks finished the game with 15 points and 12 rebounds, the 13th double-double of her career.
In addition, the Govs scored 29 points in the final period, the most scored in a single quarter this season. APSU also showcased improvements in both rebounds, controlling the glass 49-35, and went to the free throw line a season-high 39 times.
The Opponent: Belmont
The defending OVC Tournament champions, Belmont opened its new conference campaign with a 77-58 victory over Eastern Illinois, Thursday. Four different players recorded 14 or more points in the contest as the Bruins shot 49 percent as a team.
For the season, sharpshooter Darby Maggard leads the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game, but it’s her 46 percent clip from behind the three-point arch which tops the OVC. Kylee Smith ranks just behind Maggard in scoring at 13.6 ppg, while Sally McCabe sits at 10.9 ppg and 7.5 rebounds per contest.
Head coach Cameron Newbauer is in his fourth year at Belmont, who last season helped lead the Bruins to a 24-9 record which included a 95-63 rout of Eastern Kentucky in the OVC title game.
Last Time Against the Bruins
Austin Peay nearly handed the Bruins their only home loss when the teams last met on Jan. 16 last season, but Belmont held on for an 88-82 win in Nashville. Tiasha Gray dropped a career-best 38 points, while Tearra Banks added 20 off the bench.
APSU Storylines
