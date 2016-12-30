|
Clarksville Police announces Cash Express owner offers Reward in Armed Robbery case
Clarksville, TN – On December 28th, 2016 at approximately 4:50pm at Cash Express at 1671-2 Fort Campbell Boulevard, the male in the video entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.
The Clarksville Police Department reports that the owner of the business is offering an $1000.00 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the robbery.
If anyone can identify the suspect or has any information related to this incident, please call CPD Detective Kevin Shaw at 931.648.0656 Ext 5389, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).
You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591
For more on the story, see: Clarksville Police are trying to identify Cash Express Armed Robbery Suspect
