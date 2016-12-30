Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police identify Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Theft Suspect

December 30, 2016 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police have identified the person that stole from the Wings of Love display at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

CPD Detective Scott Beaubien has taken out a warrant on Alex Hines for the theft.

On December 14th, 2016 between 7:50pm and 7:57pm at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library at 350 Pageant Lane, Hines entered the library and stole a black 32” flat screen TV with a DVD player from the Wings of Love display.

Alex Hines is wanted for stealing a TV from the Wings of Love display at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library on December 14th.

Alex Hines is wanted for stealing a TV from the Wings of Love display at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library on December 14th.


If anyone can locate Hines, please call Detective Beaubien at 931.648.0656 Ext 5145, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

For more on the story, see Clarksville Police request help identifying Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Theft Suspect

Video

YouTube Preview Image

Additional Photos


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives