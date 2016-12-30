Clarksville Police identify Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police have identified the person that stole from the Wings of Love display at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

CPD Detective Scott Beaubien has taken out a warrant on Alex Hines for the theft.

On December 14th, 2016 between 7:50pm and 7:57pm at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library at 350 Pageant Lane, Hines entered the library and stole a black 32” flat screen TV with a DVD player from the Wings of Love display.

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

