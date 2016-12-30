Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police are trying to identify Cash Express Armed Robbery Suspect

December 30, 2016 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Detective Kevin Shaw with the Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery and is requesting public assistance.

On December 28th, 2016 at approximately 4:50pm at Cash Express at 1671-2 Fort Campbell Boulevard, the male in the video entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. He told the clerk it was a robbery and that he had HIV and needed money for pills.

YouTube Preview Image


He also raised his shirt to display a black handgun in his waistband.

The clerk gave him money from the money drawer; he took it, and then fled the scene.

It is unknown if he left in a vehicle or continued on foot.

If anyone can identify the suspect or has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Shaw at 931.648.0656 Ext 5389, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives