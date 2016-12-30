Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Hooper Bowling Center on Fort Campbell to hold New Year’s Eve Party

December 30, 2016 | Print This Post
 

Fort Campbell's Morale, Welfare and Recreation - MWRFort Campbell, KY – Join MWR for a Family friendly party and ring in the New Year at Hooper Bowling Center on December 31st from 8:30pm to 12:30am.

Your group of 5 will enjoy unlimited bowling (shoes included), a one topping pizza, a bottle of sparkling cider, and party favors for everyone.

The bowling center will be open for patrons who have a ticket to the party on New Year’s Eve – open bowling will not be allowed.

2016 Hooper Bowling Center New Year's Eve Party

The cost is $99.95 per lane (up to five bowlers). Additional bowlers can be added for $25.00 each.

Lanes can be reserved at Hooper Bowling Center. There are a limited number of lanes available so make your reservations early!

The Hooper Bowling Center is located at 5380 Tennessee Avenue, Fort Campbell, KY.

For additional information, please call 270.798.5887.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives