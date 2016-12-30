Hooper Bowling Center on Fort Campbell to hold New Year’s Eve Party

Fort Campbell, KY – Join MWR for a Family friendly party and ring in the New Year at Hooper Bowling Center on December 31st from 8:30pm to 12:30am.

Your group of 5 will enjoy unlimited bowling (shoes included), a one topping pizza, a bottle of sparkling cider, and party favors for everyone.

The bowling center will be open for patrons who have a ticket to the party on New Year’s Eve – open bowling will not be allowed.

The cost is $99.95 per lane (up to five bowlers). Additional bowlers can be added for $25.00 each.

Lanes can be reserved at Hooper Bowling Center. There are a limited number of lanes available so make your reservations early!

The Hooper Bowling Center is located at 5380 Tennessee Avenue, Fort Campbell, KY.

For additional information, please call 270.798.5887.

Sections

Topics