Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball falls at home to Belmont

Clarksville, TN – Four players finished in double figures for the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team, Saturday, helping put together another strong fourth quarter performance in an 80-71 loss to Belmont in the Dunn Center.

The Govs shot 42 percent or better in all four periods, including a 56 percent clip in the second quarter.

The second period helped Austin Peay trim the deficit to two points at halftime, with Banks recording seven of her points in that span.

However, the Bruins were able to extend their lead back to double figures in the third period before APSU came within nine with 26 seconds remaining.

Game Notes

Banks is now 15 points away from passing Carrie Daniels on the all-time scoring charts after leading Austin Peay in points for the 20th time in her career. Her 17-point performance was also the ninth-straight double-digit game this season.

The 13 points for Gooch matches her season-high, while also grabbing five boards on the afternoon.

In addition to scoring 13 points, Rates led the Governors in rebounds (eight) and assists (four).

Senior guard Jacey Scott was perfect from the field, going 3-of-3 including a pair of three-pointers en route to eight points.

Quotes

Head Coach David Midlick’s

“I was pleased with our effort for the most part. In the third period (Darby) Maggard hit a couple threes which hurt us, but I thought B-Will (Bri Williams) did a good job defending her. We had four players in double figures and 15 assists, so there’s a lot of positives to take away from this one.”

Up Next for APSU



Austin Peay hits the road for the first time in Ohio Valley Conference play, Thursday, traveling to Tennessee Tech for a 5:30pm, tip-off.

