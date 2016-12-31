|
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball falls at home to Belmont
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Four players finished in double figures for the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team, Saturday, helping put together another strong fourth quarter performance in an 80-71 loss to Belmont in the Dunn Center.
The Govs shot 42 percent or better in all four periods, including a 56 percent clip in the second quarter.APSU spread the floor for 15 assists, helping create scoring chances for multiple players. Senior center Tearra Banks guided the team once again with 17 points, while senior forward Beth Rates (13 points), junior forward Sydney Gooch (13) and redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker (10) also posted double-digits point totals.
The second period helped Austin Peay trim the deficit to two points at halftime, with Banks recording seven of her points in that span.
However, the Bruins were able to extend their lead back to double figures in the third period before APSU came within nine with 26 seconds remaining.
