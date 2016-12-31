Clarksville Transit System offers “Operation Safe Ride” this New Year’s Eve

Clarksville, TN – Enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebration and start the New Year safely with the Clarksville Transit System’s “Operation Safe Ride”. As a public service, CTS will provide a free safe ride home for anyone who may have celebrated too much. Services will be offered New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31st from 11:00pm until 4:00pm.

To make arrangements for transportation call the Clarksville Transit System at 931.553.2429 and request “Operation Safe Ride”.

Whether you are at a public or private location within the Clarksville, TN city limits, CTS will provide free transportation.

Anyone who cannot, or should not, drive home on New Year’s Eve can call 931.553.2429 to request a ride. Information is also being posted in restaurants, bars and other stores around town with the phone number.

CTS emphasizes that this is not a shuttle service. People will be picked up at their location, whether it is a public function or private location, and driven directly home.

CTS is also serving Fort Campbell through “Operation Safe Ride”. CTS will get passengers who need transportation to Gate 4 at Fort Campbell. Installation officials will transport them from Gate 4 to their final destination.

On New Year’s Eve, the number to call for a safe ride is 931.553.2429.

Happy New Year

