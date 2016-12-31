Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Billy Pace Jr. Murder Case

December 31, 2016
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17 year-old-male has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide in connection with the murder of Billy Pace Jr.

This is an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Investigator Billy Wall at 931.648.0611 ext 13415.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies find missing person's body in woods off Ross Lane December 21st, 2016.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies find missing person’s body in woods off Ross Lane December 21st, 2016.


