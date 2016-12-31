|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Billy Pace Jr. Murder Case
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17 year-old-male has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide in connection with the murder of Billy Pace Jr.
This is an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Investigator Billy Wall at 931.648.0611 ext 13415.
SectionsNews
TopicsBilly Pace Jr., Criminal Homicide, Montgomery County, MOntgomery County Sheriff's Office, Murder
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed