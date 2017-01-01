|
American Heart Association says Heart Disease and Stroke continue to take a toll on lives
Statement from Nancy Brown, American Heart Association CEO
Predicted trend in increased Holiday Deaths Occurs
Dallas, TX – Reports of sudden, unexpected deaths linked to heart disease and stroke command our daily news headlines, but seemingly even more so in these past few weeks. The untimely loss of so many deeply saddens us.
And it’s troubling to know that even though we have made massive strides in research toward treatment and cure, needless suffering and death from heart disease and stroke persist.
Cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading global cause of death. More than 17.3 million people die from heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases around the world each year.They take our mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters. They take our friends, neighbors, co-workers. And, as we’ve witnessed in just the past few days, they take beloved cultural icons we may never have met, but who have touched our lives nonetheless.
Just this week, news reports have linked cardiovascular disease to the recent deaths of musician George Michael, comedian Ricky Harris, actress and author Carrie Fisher, and just recently, her mother Debbie Reynolds.
While we cannot speak to the specific details, these very public tragedies have raised many questions and concerns about heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. To answer some of these questions, and continue to raise awareness that may in turn help save lives, the American Heart Association is committed to increasing understanding of these conditions and providing information you need to know should you or a loved one experience symptoms.
Although scientists are not sure of all the specific reasons for an increase in heart-related deaths during the holidays, there seems no question that so many of these cases in the news over the past month would seem to support this trend, anecdotally at least.
While the details surrounding these recent celebrity deaths are tragic, it is important to remember that cardiovascular diseases can be treated – and many can be prevented. Reducing your risks through a healthy and active lifestyle is the first step. Managing your condition through proper treatment and medication adherence is vital. Being aware is crucial.
At the American Heart Association, we send our thoughts and prayers to all who have lost loved ones to heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.
We renew our commitment to lead the fight to end the preventable losses, and we pledge to work harder, speak louder, advocate stronger and to not give up until we know a world free of heart disease and stroke.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – two of the leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is one of the world’s oldest and largest voluntary organizations dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, visit www.heart.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association receives funding mostly from individuals. Foundations and corporations donate as well, and fund specific programs and events.Strict policies are enforced to prevent these relationships from influencing the association’s science content. Financial information for the American Heart Association, including a list of contributions from pharmaceutical companies and device manufacturers, is available at www.heart.org/corporatefunding.
