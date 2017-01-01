Tennessee Lady Vols win SEC opener against #17/23 Kentucky, 72-65

Tennessee Athletics Department

Knoxville, TN – Redshirt junior Diamond DeShields made a huge return to the hardwood in Tennessee’s 72-65 win over No. 17/23 Kentucky on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

After missing the last two games, DeShields dropped 21 points on 50 percent (8-of-16) shooting to go along with four rebounds, two assists and a block. Fellow redshirt junior Mercedes Russell compiled another strong outing, scoring 22 points, grabbing nine boards and dishing out three assists.

Tennessee (9-4, 1-0 SEC) is now 29-6 in SEC openers and improved to 2-2 on the season against ranked opponents.

A trio of players led Kentucky (9-5, 0-1 SEC) in scoring. Taylor Murray finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Evelyn Akhator recorded the contest’s only double-double, posting 11 points on 100 percent (5-of-5) shooting and 10 rebounds. Maci Morris finished with 15 points on the day.

The Lady Vols started off hot on offense in the first quarter, hitting five of their first seven shots. DeShields got off to a quick start, dropping 10 points in the stanza as Tennessee took an early 20-14 lead over Kentucky.

The key storyline for the second period was Tennessee’s ability to hold preseason All-American Makayla Epps scoreless until 1:10 remaining in the first half, when she nailed a pair of free throws. She would finish the half with four points on 1-of-5 shooting. Russell fueled the Lady Vols, totaling 12 points and seven rebounds in the half. UT went to halftime leading, 36-29.

The two teams played even in the third period. UK used a 6-0 run in the final two minutes to pull back within four, but Russell’s dominance continued as she hit a layup with two seconds left in the quarter to give Tennessee a 52-46 lead at the end of three.

DeShields stepped up big in the final stanza, dropping nine of UT’s 20 points in the quarter to seal the game for the Lady Vols. Tennessee improved its series record against the Wildcats to 54-11 all time.

DeShields Returns Strong

After missing the last two games, Diamond DeShields didn’t skip a beat in her return, scoring 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

Her 21 points marked the second time this season she has eclipsed the 20-point margin (28 at ETSU, 11/15/16).

She has now scored double-digits in seven straight games.

DeShields has now converted on at least 50 percent of her shots in three games this season.

Keeping Epps in Check

Tennessee held preseason All-American Makayla Epps to only eight points in the outing, which ties a season low for the sharp-shooting senior.

Her first points came on a pair of free throws with 1:10 remaining in the first half.

In her last four games against the Lady Vols, Epps has averaged 17.3 points per game on 39.4 percent shooting, including two 20-plus point performances.

Ice in the Veins

Tennessee was 13-of-16 from the charity stripe in the game and came up clutch when it mattered, converting on all eights of its free throws in the fourth quarter.

Jaime Nared had ice in her veins during the final 34 seconds of the game. After Kentucky pulled within four points, Nared nailed four free throws to seal the victory for the Lady Vols.

Nared, who led the SEC in free throw percentage coming into the game, was 5-of-6 from the line on the evening. She is now 45-of-50 (90 percent) from the charity stripe on the year.

Next Up for UT Lady Vols

The Lady Vols are on the road next game, heading to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gym. The game will tip off at 8:00pm CT (9:00pm ET) and will be televised on SEC Network.

