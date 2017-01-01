|
Town Hall Meeting to be held by Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin Monday, January 2nd, 2017
Clarksville, TN – On Monday January 2nd, 2017 Ward 2 Clarksville City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin will hold a town hall meeting at the Clarksville Police Department District One Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane from 5:30pm – 6:30pm.
We will discuss the city council voting session agenda for January 5th, 2017 and other issues brought up by attendees.
All are welcome to attend regardless of the City Council Ward that you live in.
