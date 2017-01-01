|
TWRA resumes Winter Trout Stocking
Clarksville’s Billy Dunlop Park to be restocked February 2nd, 2017
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes as the new year begins and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March. The 2016-17 program began December 1st and had 27 stockings at various locations through mid-December.
The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months.These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.
The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.
Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org.
January 2017
4 Wed. Oneida City Park Oneida
4 Wed. East Fork Shoal Creek Lawrenceburg
4 Wed. Lake Junior Chattanooga
5 Thu. Lake Graham Jackson
5 Thu. Athens Recreation Area Athens
6 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville
10 Tues. Shelby Farms Memphis
10 Tues. Cameron Brown Lake Germantown
10 Tues. Edmund-Orgill Park Millington
10 Tues. Bolivar Park Bolivar
10 Tues. Johnson Park Lake Collierville
11 Wed. Bradford City Pond Bradford
11 Wed. Milan City Pond Milan
11 Wed. Martin City Pond Martin
11 Wed. Union City Reelfoot Packing Site Union City
11 Wed. Paris City Park Paris
11 Wed. Beech Lake Lexington
11 Wed. McKenzie City Park McKenzie
12 Thu. Valentine Park Lake Munford
12 Thu. Davies Plantation Park Bartlett
12 Thu. Yale Road Park Bartlett
12 Thu. Big Rock Greenway Lewisburg
13 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna
13 Fri. Duck River at Fisherman’s Park Shelbyville
13 Fri. Duck River at Riverside Dam Columbia
17 Tues. Cowan City Park Cowan
18 Wed. Cane Creek Park Cookeville
19 Thu. Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville
20 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill
20 Fri. Harpeth River Access
(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin
26 Thu. Lafayette City Park Lafayette
27 Fri. West Fork Stones River Murfreesboro
27 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville
February 2017
1 Wed. Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield
2 Thu. Billy Dunlop Park Clarksville
2 Thu. Stonebridge Park Fayetteville
3 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna
8 Wed. Lake Junior Chattanooga
9 Thu. Pickett Lake at Pickett State Park Jamestown
9 Thu. J.D. Buckner Park Dickson
9 Thu. Kingston Springs Park Kingston
10 Fri. Marrowbone Lake Joelton
16 Thu. Cowan City Park Cowan
17 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill
17 Fri. Harpeth River Access
(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin
23 Thu. Big Rock Greenway Lewisburg
24 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville
March 2017
2 Thu. Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield
3 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna
8 Wed. East Fork Shoal Creek Lawrenceburg
10 Fri. Duck River at Riverside Dam Columbia
16 Thu. Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville
16 Thu. Cowan City Park Cowan
17 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill
17 Fri. Harpeth River Access
(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin
