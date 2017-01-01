TWRA resumes Winter Trout Stocking

Clarksville’s Billy Dunlop Park to be restocked February 2nd, 2017

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes as the new year begins and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March. The 2016-17 program began December 1st and had 27 stockings at various locations through mid-December.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org.

January 2017

4 Wed. Oneida City Park Oneida

4 Wed. East Fork Shoal Creek Lawrenceburg

4 Wed. Lake Junior Chattanooga

5 Thu. Lake Graham Jackson

5 Thu. Athens Recreation Area Athens

6 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville

10 Tues. Shelby Farms Memphis

10 Tues. Cameron Brown Lake Germantown

10 Tues. Edmund-Orgill Park Millington

10 Tues. Bolivar Park Bolivar

10 Tues. Johnson Park Lake Collierville

11 Wed. Bradford City Pond Bradford

11 Wed. Milan City Pond Milan

11 Wed. Martin City Pond Martin

11 Wed. Union City Reelfoot Packing Site Union City

11 Wed. Paris City Park Paris

11 Wed. Beech Lake Lexington

11 Wed. McKenzie City Park McKenzie

12 Thu. Valentine Park Lake Munford

12 Thu. Davies Plantation Park Bartlett

12 Thu. Yale Road Park Bartlett

12 Thu. Big Rock Greenway Lewisburg

13 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna

13 Fri. Duck River at Fisherman’s Park Shelbyville

13 Fri. Duck River at Riverside Dam Columbia

17 Tues. Cowan City Park Cowan

18 Wed. Cane Creek Park Cookeville

19 Thu. Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville

20 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill

20 Fri. Harpeth River Access

(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin

26 Thu. Lafayette City Park Lafayette

27 Fri. West Fork Stones River Murfreesboro

27 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville

February 2017

1 Wed. Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield

2 Thu. Billy Dunlop Park Clarksville

2 Thu. Stonebridge Park Fayetteville

3 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna

8 Wed. Lake Junior Chattanooga

9 Thu. Pickett Lake at Pickett State Park Jamestown

9 Thu. J.D. Buckner Park Dickson

9 Thu. Kingston Springs Park Kingston

10 Fri. Marrowbone Lake Joelton

16 Thu. Cowan City Park Cowan

17 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill

17 Fri. Harpeth River Access

(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin

23 Thu. Big Rock Greenway Lewisburg

24 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville

March 2017

2 Thu. Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield

3 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna

8 Wed. East Fork Shoal Creek Lawrenceburg

10 Fri. Duck River at Riverside Dam Columbia

16 Thu. Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville

16 Thu. Cowan City Park Cowan

17 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill

17 Fri. Harpeth River Access

(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin

Sections

Topics