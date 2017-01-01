Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

TWRA resumes Winter Trout Stocking

January 1, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville’s Billy Dunlop Park to be restocked February 2nd, 2017

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes as the new year begins and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March. The 2016-17 program began December 1st and had 27 stockings at various locations through mid-December.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months.

TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking program.

TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking program.

These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org.

January 2017

4                Wed.                              Oneida City Park                         Oneida

4                Wed.                              East Fork Shoal Creek                 Lawrenceburg

4                Wed.                              Lake Junior                                  Chattanooga

5                Thu.                               Lake Graham                               Jackson

5                Thu.                               Athens Recreation Area               Athens

6                Fri.                                 J. Percy Priest Tailwater               Nashville

10              Tues.                              Shelby Farms                               Memphis

10              Tues.                              Cameron Brown Lake                  Germantown

10              Tues.                              Edmund-Orgill Park                     Millington

10              Tues.                              Bolivar Park                                 Bolivar

10              Tues.                              Johnson Park Lake                    Collierville

11              Wed.                              Bradford City Pond                     Bradford

11              Wed.                              Milan City Pond                           Milan

11              Wed.                              Martin City Pond                         Martin

11              Wed.                              Union City Reelfoot Packing Site            Union City

11              Wed.                              Paris City Park                             Paris

11              Wed.                              Beech Lake                                  Lexington

11              Wed.                              McKenzie City Park                     McKenzie

12              Thu.                               Valentine Park Lake                    Munford

12              Thu.                               Davies Plantation Park                 Bartlett

12              Thu.                               Yale Road Park                            Bartlett

12              Thu.                               Big Rock Greenway                     Lewisburg

13              Fri.                                 Nice Mill                                      Smyrna

13              Fri.                                 Duck River at Fisherman’s Park   Shelbyville

13              Fri.                                 Duck River at Riverside Dam      Columbia

17              Tues.                              Cowan City Park                          Cowan

18              Wed.                              Cane Creek Park                          Cookeville

19              Thu.                               Shelby Bottoms Park                   Nashville

20              Fri.                                 McCutcheon Creek                      Spring Hill

20              Fri.                                 Harpeth River Access

                                                        (Old Dam Removal Site)              Franklin

26              Thu.                               Lafayette City Park                      Lafayette

27              Fri.                                 West Fork Stones River               Murfreesboro

27              Fri.                                 J. Percy Priest Tailwater               Nashville

 

February 2017

1                Wed.                              Sulphur Fork Creek                     Springfield

2                Thu.                               Billy Dunlop Park                                    Clarksville

2                Thu.                               Stonebridge Park                          Fayetteville

3                Fri.                                 Nice Mill                                      Smyrna

8                Wed.                              Lake Junior                                  Chattanooga

9                Thu.                               Pickett Lake at Pickett State Park Jamestown

9                Thu.                               J.D. Buckner Park                                    Dickson

9                Thu.                               Kingston Springs Park                  Kingston

10              Fri.                                 Marrowbone Lake                                   Joelton

16              Thu.                               Cowan City Park                          Cowan

17              Fri.                                 McCutcheon Creek                      Spring Hill

17              Fri.                                 Harpeth River Access

                                                        (Old Dam Removal Site)              Franklin

23              Thu.                               Big Rock Greenway                     Lewisburg

24              Fri.                                 J. Percy Priest Tailwater               Nashville

 

March 2017

2                Thu.                               Sulphur Fork Creek                     Springfield

3                Fri.                                 Nice Mill                                      Smyrna

8                Wed.                              East Fork Shoal Creek                 Lawrenceburg

10              Fri.                                 Duck River at Riverside Dam      Columbia

16              Thu.                               Shelby Bottoms Park                   Nashville

16              Thu.                               Cowan City Park                          Cowan

17              Fri.                                 McCutcheon Creek                      Spring Hill

17              Fri.                                 Harpeth River Access

                                                        (Old Dam Removal Site)              Franklin


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      January 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Dec    
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      293031  