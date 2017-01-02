|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Areas of Dense Fog will create Hazardous Driving Conditions for Clarksville Montgomery County through early Monday morning
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a dense fog advisory which is in effect tonight until 9:00am CT Monday for the Clarksville Montgomery County area.
Visibility will drop below one quarter of a mile at times through the mid morning Monday.
Reduced visibilities accompanied with heavy drizzle will result in hazardous driving conditions at times.
A dense fog advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Counties under the Advisory
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
SectionsNews
TopicsBedford County, CAnnon County, Cheatham County, Clarksville TN, Clarksville-Montgomery County Area, Coffee County, Davidson County, Dense Fog Advisory, Dickson County, Giles County, Hazardous Driving Conditions, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Nashville TN, National Weather Service, NWS, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Wayne County, Williamson County, Wilson County
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed