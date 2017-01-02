Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Areas of Dense Fog will create Hazardous Driving Conditions for Clarksville Montgomery County through early Monday morning

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a dense fog advisory which is in effect tonight until 9:00am CT Monday for the Clarksville Montgomery County area.

Visibility will drop below one quarter of a mile at times through the mid morning Monday.

Reduced visibilities accompanied with heavy drizzle will result in hazardous driving conditions at times.

A dense fog advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Counties under the Advisory

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.


