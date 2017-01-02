Clarksville Police Department Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol Statistics from December 30th and 31st

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department conducted Checkpoint and impaired driving saturation patrols on December 30th and 31st, 2016, which were partially funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

During this time, there were 183 vehicles stopped and 173 individuals charged.

The results from the saturation patrols are:

Offensive # of Charges DUI 5 Revoked/Suspended License 9 Speeding 58 Improper Passing 1 Improper Turn 12 Proof of Insurance 37 Failure to Obey Traffic Signal 3 Simple Possession 8 Other Charges: Open Container, I.C.,Evading,Curfew 4 Seat Belt Violation 2 Equipment Law Violations 52 Window Tint 25 Other D.L. Law 6 U.P.D. 5 Failure to use Reasonable Care 4 Reckless Driving 1 Registration 24 Following to close 1 Warrants 1 P.I. 1 Total 259

Sections

Topics