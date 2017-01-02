Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol Statistics from December 30th and 31st

January 2, 2017
 

Clarksville Police DepartmentClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department conducted Checkpoint and impaired driving saturation patrols on December 30th and 31st, 2016, which were partially funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

During this time, there were 183 vehicles stopped and 173 individuals charged.

The results from the saturation patrols are:

Offensive # of Charges
DUI 5
Revoked/Suspended License 9
Speeding 58
Improper Passing 1
Improper Turn 12
Proof of Insurance 37
Failure to Obey Traffic Signal 3
Simple Possession 8
Other Charges: Open Container, I.C.,Evading,Curfew 4
Seat Belt Violation 2
Equipment Law Violations 52
Window Tint 25
Other D.L. Law 6
U.P.D. 5
Failure to use Reasonable Care 4
Reckless Driving 1
Registration 24
Following to close 1
Warrants 1
P.I. 1
Total 259
 

Topics

