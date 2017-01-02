|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police Department Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol Statistics from December 30th and 31st
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department conducted Checkpoint and impaired driving saturation patrols on December 30th and 31st, 2016, which were partially funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
During this time, there were 183 vehicles stopped and 173 individuals charged.
The results from the saturation patrols are:
SectionsNews
TopicsCheckpoint, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Curfew Violation, Driving on Suspended License, DUI, Equipment Law Violations, Evading, Failure to Obey Traffic Signal, Failure to use Reasonable Care, Following to Close, Improper Passing, Improper Turn, Insurance, Open Container, P.I., reckless driving, Saturation Patrol, Seat Belt, Simple Possession, speeding, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Warrants, Window Tint
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed