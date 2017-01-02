|
|
|
|
Clarksville’s Customs House Museum January 2017 Exhibits and Activities
Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science and history.
Some of the events in January at the Museum are: Cut: An Invitational Exhibition, Christmas Town, Portraits of David Iacovazzi‐Pau, Slave and Slaveholders of Wessyngton Plantation, and Utility & Beauty: The Glass of Emmanuel Studio.
Exhibits
Cut: An Invitational Exhibition
Jostens Gallery
Christmas Town
Memory Lane
Portraits of David Iacovazzi‐Pau
Peg Harvill Gallery
Tennessee Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition
Kimbrough Gallery
Slave and Slaveholders of Wessyngton Plantation
Orgain and Bruner Galleries
Utility & Beauty: The Glass of Emmanuel Studio
Crouch Gallery
“Her Honeybunch Sweetie Pie is Gone”
This multimedia exhibit is a visualization of the poem by Stellasue Lee, depicting the tale of a cat’s reaction to her owner’s absence. Stellasue Lee received her Ph.D. from Honolulu University.
Now Editor Emeritus at RATTLE, a literary journal, she previously served on the editorial board at Curbstone Press. She lives in East Nashville, TN with her husband artist Eric L Hansen and their two cats, Caylie and Tennyson.
Activities
Free Family Day: “All Aboard!”
Today’s activities highlight our very popular model train exhibit. We will make toilet paper tube trains and other train-related crafts, read some stories, and take the model train scavenger hunt challenge. The trains will run 10:00am–12:00pm & 2:00pm–3:00pm.
All activities are free. For more information contact Ms. Sue at sue@customshousemuseum.org or 931.648.5780.
Children’s Art Room Renamed the Family Art Studio
In addition to the basic art supplies (crayons, paper, scissors and the ever-popular toilet paper tubes) there are also materials for specific projects and activities. Visit the Family Art Studio in January for some train-themed craft ideas or to explore your own art designs!
The Family Art Studio has a new exhibit case featuring objects from the museum’s collection, as well as some of Ms. Sue’s collectibles. Look for train-related objects this month!
Keep an eye out for more craft themes, related exhibits, and art programs in the months to come! All activities are free with your museum membership. Non-members pay regular admission fees.
For more information contact Ms. Sue at sue@customshousemuseum.org or 931.648.5780.
Reading by Carr Johnson
Program is free with paid museum admission. In conjunction with the exhibition Slaves and Slaveholders of Wessyngton Plantation.
The records found in the exhibit Slaves and Slaveholders of Wessyngton Plantation were researched by a descendent of the slaves, John F. Baker, Jr. of Springfield, TN. His years of research culminated in the book “The Washingtons of Wessyngton Planation”.
Throughout the book, Mr. Baker mentions Horace Carr, a slave preacher and the great, great, great grandfather of Carr Johnson, a Clarksville resident. Mr. Johnson will be at Customs House to read from a book of his own family’s history in Tennessee, “Pioneer Colored Christian”.
On February 5th at 2:00pm, Mr. Johnson will do a second reading as well as introduce the featured speaker of the day, John F. Baker, Jr. who will be giving a power point presentation and book signing.
Wax Resist Watercolor Painting
Enjoy the Tennessee Watercolor Traveling Exhibition and stop by the Family Art Studio to try your hand at water color painting! In this exciting activity, we’ll be using crayons to learn about the wax resist technique, which uses wax crayons to create textures and block paint from certain areas of the paper when painting.
This activity is appropriate for ages 2 and up. Free with paid admission or museum membership.
8th Annual Champagne & Chocolate Fundraiser
Tickets are $50.00 per person
Mr. Elliott Herzlich of Elliott’s Jewelers and his associate will be on hand to speak with guests about the approximately two dozen, fully authenticated pieces of exquisite jewelry offered in this one-time opportunity. Proceeds from the event, silent auction and jewelry sale go towards supporting the Museum’s programs.
Saying the Unsayable: Writers Workshop with Stellasue Lee, Ph.D.
Tickets are sold at the door: $30.00 for general public; $25.00 for Museum Members
Join Pulitzer Prize nominated author Stellasue Lee for this engaging workshop. In conjunction with the exhibit Her Honeybunch Sweetie Pie is Gone.
Students should bring a notebook and pen, as well as their lunch. R.S.V.P. by Thursday, January 26th to Terri Jordan, Curator at 931.648.5780 or terri@customshousemuseum.org
Closings
The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center will be closed Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
About the Customs House Museum
Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.
With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!
The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.
Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.
The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org
