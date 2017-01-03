AAA reports Refinery issues push Gas Prices Higher

2016 Gas Prices Were Lowest Since 2004

Tampa, FL – The New Year began with increased gas prices reaching today’s average of $2.34 per gallon. The national average has moved higher for 34 of the past 35 days, largely due to market reactions to last fall’s OPEC deal.

Compared to a week ago, pump prices have risen 5 cents nationwide, 9 cents in Florida, 6 cents in Georgia, and 4 cents in Tennessee.

The Southern region remains home to some of the nation’s least expensive markets for retail gasoline: South Carolina ($2.10), Alabama ($2.13), Tennessee ($2.13), Mississippi ($2.14), Texas ($2.14), Arkansas ($2.15) and Louisiana ($2.15).

The region saw some temporary inventory declines last week, due to exports and a power outage at CITGO’s Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery that resulted in flaring and excess emissions, according to OPIS.

Florida (+9 cents), Arkansas (+8 cents), Texas (+7 cents) and Mississippi (+7 cents) all make the top 10 list for largest weekly increases. Drivers in Florida and Georgia also saw modest gas tax increases of less than a cent at the start of the new year.

Gas prices averaged $2.12 in 2016 – the lowest national annual average since 2004 ($1.84). Also in 2016, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.11 in Florida, $2.07 in Georgia, and $1.94 in Tennessee. These state averages were less than 2015 averages by 28 cents nationally, 25 cents in Florida, 22 cents in Georgia, and 23 cents in Tennessee.

“Moving into 2017, retail prices will continue to hinge on the ability of cartel countries to successfully implement production cuts,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Retail averages will begin to increase, leading up to the summer driving season, as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring.”

Global Market Dynamics

Both crude oil benchmarks closed out the year posting the largest annual gains since 2009, with Brent gaining 52 percent and West Texas Intermediate gaining 45 percent to close the year. These gains can largely be attributed to the OPEC agreement – a deal brokered by OPEC and non-OPEC countries – to cut crude oil production by 1.8 million barrels per day in an effort to re-balance the global oil supply.

Additionally, as 2016 came to a close, U.S. gasoline production reached a record high of 10.537 million bbl for the last week in December. Typically, domestic demand falls in January, so higher gasoline production may lead to a stock build in the coming weeks, which could push pump prices lower.

Current and Past Price Averages

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $2.342 $2.336 $2.287 $2.162 $1.994 Florida $2.408 $2.408 $2.318 $2.170 $1.998 Georgia $2.249 $2.245 $2.185 $2.105 $1.900 Tennessee $2.132 $2.131 $2.089 $1.975 $1.751 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

