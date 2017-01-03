Nissan Stadium to host U.S. National Soccer Team’s opening group round doubleheader in 2017 Gold Cup

Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium was announced today as one of 14 venues in 13 host cities for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. On July 8th, 2017, Nissan Stadium will host Group B’s opening round doubleheader with the United States National team playing in one of the games.

The other teams involved in the matches will be named on a date to be announced next year. Taking place every two years, the Gold Cup tournament features teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean and is the official championship of the region.

“This is more great news for Nashville as we embark on our quest to become a world-class soccer city,” said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry. “I’m grateful to the leadership team of the Titans for continuing to bring internationally renowned soccer tournaments to Music City. I expect that we will once again see heavy turnout for this game, further enhancing efforts to recruit Major League Soccer to Nashville.”

“This is an exciting day for Nissan Stadium, for our city and our region,” said Bob Flynn, Titans Vice President of Facilities and Game Day Operations. “We are committed to bringing top-notch soccer events to Nashville and this is another example of that. We look forward to showing off our venue and our city to the visiting national teams and it is always an honor to host the U.S. National Team. Soccer interest in this region continues to grow and we look forward to hosting another big crowd for this special event in July.”

Being selected as a host for the Gold Cup for the first time marks the most prestigious soccer event to date for Nissan Stadium and continues the push to host significant soccer events.

Over the past 18 months, the venue has hosted a doubleheader in the She Believes Cup (U.S. Women’s National Team vs. France and England vs. Germany), a 2015 match with the U.S. National Men’s team against Guatemala and a match two months ago between Mexico and New Zealand.

In 2012, Nissan Stadium hosted matches for the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Complete groups and the full schedule, including selection of dates and assignment of matches for the knockout round and the awarding of the Final, will be announced next year.

To date, seven of the 12 national teams have qualified for next year’s Gold Cup tournament. Canada, Mexico and the United States from North America, as well as Curacao, French Guiana, Jamaica, and Martinique, from the Caribbean, will compete for the Confederation crown in July.

Canada, Mexico and the United States automatically qualify for the Gold Cup in representation of North America. The four Caribbean nations already qualified did so by winning their groups in the recently completed semifinal stage of the Scotiabank CFU Caribbean Cup. The top four finishers from January’s UNCAF Central American Cup, to be played in Panama, will also qualify.

Three additional Caribbean nations, Haiti, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago, have qualified for an additional series of matches in January, the winner of which will face-off next year in a two-leg playoff against the fifth-place team from the UNAF Central American Cup to determine the final participant in the 2017 Gold Cup.

Exclusive Presale Offering

Fans can now visit www.GoldCup.org to sign up for an exclusive pre-sale offering for any Gold Cup game day in 2017, before seats go on sale to the general public. Tickets for the 2017 Gold Cup will go on sale at a later date. The LOC encourages fans to purchase their tickets early in order to secure the best seats for a great fan experience.

Sections

Topics