January 3, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Fort Campbell's Morale, Welfare and Recreation - MWRFort Campbell, KY – On March 22nd and 23rd, Fort Campbell Soldier For Life – Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) and Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness Program (ERP) will host the Spring Job Fair featuring at least 150 prospective employers including both International/National and Local/Regional employers.

Come dressed for success and bring your resume. Open to the public.

Spring Job Fair at Fort Campbell

The Spring Job Fair will feature National and International employers on March 22nd and Local & Regional employers on March 23rd.

Times both day are 9:00am until 3:00pm.

The event takes place at the Cole Park Commons located at 1610 101st Airborne Division Road, Fort Campbell, KY.

For additional information, please call 270.798.5000/4412.


