Spring Job Fair at Fort Campbell
Fort Campbell, KY – On March 22nd and 23rd, Fort Campbell Soldier For Life – Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) and Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness Program (ERP) will host the Spring Job Fair featuring at least 150 prospective employers including both International/National and Local/Regional employers.
Come dressed for success and bring your resume. Open to the public.
The Spring Job Fair will feature National and International employers on March 22nd and Local & Regional employers on March 23rd.
Times both day are 9:00am until 3:00pm.
The event takes place at the Cole Park Commons located at 1610 101st Airborne Division Road, Fort Campbell, KY.
For additional information, please call 270.798.5000/4412.
