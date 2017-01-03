Spring Job Fair at Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell, KY – On March 22nd and 23rd, Fort Campbell Soldier For Life – Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) and Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness Program (ERP) will host the Spring Job Fair featuring at least 150 prospective employers including both International/National and Local/Regional employers.

Come dressed for success and bring your resume. Open to the public.

The Spring Job Fair will feature National and International employers on March 22nd and Local & Regional employers on March 23rd.

Times both day are 9:00am until 3:00pm.

The event takes place at the Cole Park Commons located at 1610 101st Airborne Division Road, Fort Campbell, KY.

For additional information, please call 270.798.5000/4412.

