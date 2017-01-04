Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces January Events

January 4, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Area Chamber of CommerceClarksville, TN  – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces upcoming events during the month of January.

On Tuesday, January 17th, the Chamber host its annual Mayors Power Breakfast at the Riverview Inn, 50 College Street at 7:30am.

The Riverview Inn in Downtown Clarksville.

The Riverview Inn in Downtown Clarksville.

During this popular event, both Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and City of Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan will share their accomplishments of the past year and their goals for 2017.

They will also give an opportunity to engage in a short question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

Registration for this event is $30.00 for Chamber members and $35.00 for non-members. Individuals may register online at www.clarksvillechamber.com or send an RSVP with credit card payment to Lucian Greene via email at lucian@clarksville.tn.us

The Chamber’s monthly Business after Hours will be held on Thursday, January 19th from 5:00pm-7:00pm. The event will be held at the Clarksville Country Club, 334 Fairway Drive. This event is offered at no cost for Chamber members. Join us for food, networking and fun.

The Chamber office will be closed on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.


Sections

Business

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      January 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Dec    
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      293031  