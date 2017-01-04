Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces January Events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces upcoming events during the month of January.

On Tuesday, January 17th, the Chamber host its annual Mayors Power Breakfast at the Riverview Inn, 50 College Street at 7:30am.

They will also give an opportunity to engage in a short question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

Registration for this event is $30.00 for Chamber members and $35.00 for non-members. Individuals may register online at www.clarksvillechamber.com or send an RSVP with credit card payment to Lucian Greene via email at lucian@clarksville.tn.us

The Chamber’s monthly Business after Hours will be held on Thursday, January 19th from 5:00pm-7:00pm. The event will be held at the Clarksville Country Club, 334 Fairway Drive. This event is offered at no cost for Chamber members. Join us for food, networking and fun.

The Chamber office will be closed on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

