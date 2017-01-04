Clarksville Police release update to Armed Robbery on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – Last night, Tuesday, January 3rd, the Clarksville Police Department reported a suspect described as a heavyset white female robbed a Wilma Rudolph Boulevard convenience store at 2:12am.

The robber was wearing a black beanie, blue jacket, blue jeans, brown steel-toed work boots, and aviator-style sunglasses.

The suspect is also a suspect in at least four other robberies across Middle Tennessee last night.

They are currently being investigated for the other robberies.

Preliminary information suggests that motel offices were targeted in Smyrna, Murfreesboro, Nashville, and Pleasant View, with Clarksville’s robbery being the only convenience store.

Suspect names are not available at this time from CPD. The women are in custody of another agency.

For more on the story, see: Clarksville Police respond to Armed Robbery on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

