Clarksville Police reports Felony Theft at Best Buy

Clarksville TN – Clarksville Police are investigating a felony theft of over 1,800 dollars in merchandise from the Best Buy store on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, which occurred about 6:15pm on Friday, December 30th, 2016.

Three black male suspects allegedly entered the store and quickly filled a shopping cart with Xbox One and PlayStation game systems. The individuals were in and out of the business in less than ten minutes, allegedly taking the game systems without paying for them.

Photographs of the suspects are attached to this release.

Anyone who recognizes one or more of these suspects or who has information about this incident is asked to contact CPD Detective Dennis Honholt at 931.648.0656 Ext 5260, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

