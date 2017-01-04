Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police respond to Armed Robbery on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports a suspect described as a heavyset white female robbed a Wilma Rudolph Boulevard convenience store at 2:12am. The robber was wearing a black beanie, blue jacket, blue jeans, brown steel-toed work boots, and aviator-style sunglasses.

The suspect, who displayed a black handgun, demanded the money in the register. The clerk complied; the suspect escaped with approximately twenty-two dollars in cash.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the armed robbery suspect in this photo. If anyone can identify the suspect, please call Detective Channing Bartel at 931.648.0656 Ext 5144, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

The suspect is also described as having a tattoo under a silver wedding ring on her right hand.

The suspect is estimated to be about 5’4” , 230 lbs.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Channing Bartel at 931.648.0656 Ext 5144, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

