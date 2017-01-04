|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police respond to Armed Robbery on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports a suspect described as a heavyset white female robbed a Wilma Rudolph Boulevard convenience store at 2:12am. The robber was wearing a black beanie, blue jacket, blue jeans, brown steel-toed work boots, and aviator-style sunglasses.
The suspect, who displayed a black handgun, demanded the money in the register. The clerk complied; the suspect escaped with approximately twenty-two dollars in cash.The suspect is also described as having a tattoo under a silver wedding ring on her right hand.
The suspect is estimated to be about 5’4” , 230 lbs.
If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Channing Bartel at 931.648.0656 Ext 5144, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).
You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591
Video
SectionsNews
Topicsarmed robbery, Channing Bartel, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Crimestoppers, Handgun, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed