APSU Women’s Basketball nabs Overtime win at Tennessee Tech

APSU Sports Information

Cookeville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team earned its first Ohio Valley Conference win in dramatic fashion, surviving an overtime thriller 87-84 on the road at Tennessee Tech, Thursday, in the Eblen Center.

The Governors led by seven with one minute remaining in regulation, helped by a clutch three-pointer by junior guard Bri Williams to extend the gap.

APSU came out strong to open the overtime period by scoring four-straight points at the free throw line.

In fact, all 10 of Austin Peay’s points occurred at the stripe, with senior center Tearra Banks accounting for five of those. Banks led the Govs in scoring with 20 points, her 10th-straight game to record double figures.

Overall, the Govs had five players finish with 10 or more points – Banks (20), redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker (19), senior forward Beth Rates (14), Keisha Gregory (13) and junior guard Bri Williams (12).

Game Notes

It’s the first time the Governors have had five or more players finish in double figures since December 5th, 2015 at Western Kentucky.

For the first time since January 17th, 2015 against Tennessee State, Austin Peay competed in an overtime game. It’s also the Govs first win beyond regulation since February 29th, 2012 against Morehead State.

Banks reached another milestone in her career, Thursday, passing Carrie Daniels for 14th place on the all-time scoring list at Austin Peay with 1,124 career points.

Her feat of scoring 10-plus in 10-straight games is the first occurrence by an APSU player since Tiasha Gray did so from February 4th-March 3rd in 2016.

Two players had season-high performances on Thursday – Baker eclipsing her previous high of 17 with a 19-point display, while Gregory reached double figures for the first time this season with 13 points.

As a team, the Govs set season-highs in three-pointers made (10) and free throw percentage (75.8 percent).

Up Next for APSU



Austin Peay concludes this two-game road trip, 4:30pm, Saturday, at Jacksonville State.

Sections

Topics