Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Weather Advisory until late tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville Tennessee has issued a winter weather advisory tonight for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area as well as parts of Middle Tennessee.

This evening and tonight, a half inch of snow up to 2 inches is expected, especially in northeastern areas and on the Cumberland Plateau. Isolated spots of up to 3 inches may be possible on the plateau as well.

Snow fall is already reported in the Hopkinsville Kentucky area.

Light snowfall will become likely across parts of Northern and Eastern Middle Tennessee tonight. Accumulations of one to two inches are expected across the Cumberland plateau through midnight tonight, with some local amounts to three inches possible.

For areas between the Cumberland Plateau and the Interstate 24 corridor, amounts are expected to be mainly a half inch or less. This includes the Nashville metro area.

While most of the accumulation is expected to be on grassy areas and rooftops, some minor accumulation on roadways will be possible, especially along the Cumberland Plateau. This will likely create minor to moderate travel hazards across the advisory area as early as this evening`s commute.

Counties under the Winter Advisory

Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Williamson County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Warren County, Grundy County, and Van Buren County.

