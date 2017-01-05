Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces new Walking/Running Program

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Healthy Clarksville to offer a new walking and running program, R.U.N., designed to help you along the road of self-discovery and fitness.

This 16-week training program is structured to help beginners cross the finish line of your first 5K at Queen City Road Race on May 6th (which is optional) and to help more advanced runners beat your previous personal records and set new goals for yourself.

All levels of walkers and runners are welcome.

Along the way, we’ll provide you with motivation to keep you moving, guidance and advice, three weekly group training runs or walks, and educational clinics on topics such as proper nutrition, choosing the right gear and avoiding injury. Plus, you’ll have the camaraderie of others just like you.

R.U.N. kicks off Monday, January 16th and runs through Tuesday, May 9th. Sessions are held Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings from 5:30pm-6:30pm at the Crow Community Center. Interested? Hurry – registration is underway and the deadline to register, Monday, January 9th, is quickly approaching. Cost is only $60.00 to participate!

Register online now at www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

Crow Recreation Center is located between Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School at 211 Richview Road.

For more information, please contact Crow Recreation Center at 931.472.3382 or visit www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

