Clarksville Police are looking for missing adult Shon Allen McAleer wanted for Parole Violation

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Detective Tanner Pew is searching for a missing adult and is requesting public assistance. The missing adult male is 48-year-old Shon Allen McAleer from Clarksville.

McAleer is currently serving a 50-year sentence for three counts Armed Robbery and was allowed to serve most of his time on parole instead of in jail. McAleer was last seen on October 21st, 2016, and has a Parole Violation Warrant on file.

A photo is attached above.

If you see him, call 911 and do not attempt to approach him (he could be armed).

If anyone has any information in regards to McAleer’s whereabouts, please call Detective Pew at 931.648.0656 Ext 5365 or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics