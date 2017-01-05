Clarksville Street Department readies for possible Snow

Winter weather forecast for Thursday afternoon, evening

Clarksville, TN – With winter weather in the forecast for Thursday, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan says the Clarksville Street Department will be busy preparing the city’s main streets for possible snow.

“City of Clarksville street crews will be putting down brine — a water/salt mixture — Thursday morning on major city streets,” Mayor McMillan said.

Early Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory, predicting the first snowfall of 2017.

Here is the NWS forecast:

Today: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 12. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service offers these safety tips for handling winter weather:

Be prepared, check the forecast to get the latest weather news and plan accordingly based on the expected weather conditions.

Dress appropriately if you must go outside.

When driving, slow down, keep two hands on the wheel, distance yourself from other vehicles, and keep an eye out for debris, downed powerlines, and branches.

Have a winter survival kit in your car that includes warm clothes, blanket, food, water, cell phone and charger.

At home, make sure you have adequate supplies of food, water and medication Keep a flash light and first aid kit on hand.

