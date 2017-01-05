Clarksville Street Department readies for possible Snow

|
Clarksville, TN – With winter weather in the forecast for Thursday, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan says the Clarksville Street Department will be busy preparing the city’s main streets for possible snow.
“City of Clarksville street crews will be putting down brine — a water/salt mixture — Thursday morning on major city streets,” Mayor McMillan said.Crews will have all available “salt boxes” ready on department dump trucks for distribution Thursday afternoon and evening should the snow continue.
Early Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory, predicting the first snowfall of 2017.
Here is the NWS forecast:
Today: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 12. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service offers these safety tips for handling winter weather:
