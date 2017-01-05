US Bank Donates $3,000 to Support LEAP’s Partners in Employment (PIE) Initiative

Clarksville, TN – The U.S. Bank Foundation, has awarded a $3,000 grant to LEAP’s Youth Career Readiness Program as a Partner In Employment. The grant is a part of U.S. Banks’s Community Possible Program, which supports organizations and programs that advance the funding priorities in areas where designated U.S. Bank communities are served.

Decisions are based on organizations financial stability, leadership, impact measurement, and collaboration with key community stakeholders in the community. LEAP Organization fits the bill! Damon Jennings, LEAP ORG Board member, describes U.S. Bank’s support as simply tremendous to help youth enhance their employability skills.

LEAP ORG teaches youth and young adults from an evidence-based curriculum which enhances job placement through workplace relationships. Other supporters who have helped LEAP ORG’s Career Readiness Program this year include: Convergys, America’s Job Center, Workforce Essentials, Clarksville Regional Airport, UPS, North Central Institute, Rotary Club, Dairy Queen, and the Clarksville Montgomery County School System.

“When youth succeed, we all benefit,” shared Richard Reason Garrett, Executive Director. LEAP specializes in career exploration and workforce development programs and services for youth to help them understand their career choices and succeed in preparing for their future. Partners in Employment provides job placement assistance through workforce partnerships with businesses in the area to provide first-time work experience for LEAP students.

About LEAP ORG

LEAP ORG’s Mission is to help youth and individuals attain emotional wellness and economic independence by advancing self-awareness, educational achievement, and entrepreneurial success.

LEAP ORG’s Vision is to cultivate a society of emotionally healthy and economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities.

LEAP ORG Offers a variety of youth enrichment programs that address anger management/substance abuse, life skills, career readiness, and leadership. To enroll a student call 931.614.0440 or visit www,leaporg.net/programs

About U.S. Bank

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with $454 billion in assets as of September 30, 2016, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The company operates 3,114 banking offices in 25 states and 4,875 ATMs and provides a comprehensive line of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services products to consumers, businesses and institutions. Visit U.S. Bancorp on the web at www.usbank.com

Community Possible is the corporate giving and volunteer program at U.S. Bank, focused on the areas of Work, Home and Play. The company invests in programs that provide stable employment, a safe place to call home and a community connected through culture, recreation and play. Philanthropic support through the U.S. Bank Foundation and corporate giving program reached $53 million in 2015.

Visit www.usbank.com/community

About Richard Garrett

City Councilman Richard “Reason” Garrett has gained extensive business knowledge and negotiating skills as the Executive Director of the LEAP Organization. LEAP Org provides youth development services. As a licensed realtor for Keller Williams Realty, he is known for his tenacity, perseverance, honesty, and fairness. A proud APSU alum, Richard graduated with Honors with a Bachelors in Public Management. Richard is a former active duty Marine, father of 4, and a husband with strong ties to the community. He is a graduate of Leadership Clarksville and a member of Clarksville Rotary, Clarksville Area Ministerial Association, Chamber of Commerce, Clarksville Association of Realtors Public Relations & Charity Relations Committees, and Clarksville Community Partners Group. For more information on Richard visit www.reason4clarksville.com. He can be contacted directly at 931-378-0500 or via email richard@reason4clarksville.com Web Site: http://leaporg.net/

Email: reason@leaporg.net

