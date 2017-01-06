Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Montgomery County School System issues Weather update

January 6, 2017
 

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System - CMCSSMontgomery County, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System shares with our parents and guardians concern about the impact of weather on student safety right now.

CMCSS is monitoring the weather situation.

Snow covered roads in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

The National Weather Service has advised that this system should be clearing within the hour, which would make road travel safer.

The system moved about 80 miles farther north than they originally predicted.

CMCSS will release further information if anything changes.


