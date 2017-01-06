Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools to dismiss One Hour Early

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools will dismiss one hour early.

This allows time for the city and state street and highway departments to clear roads, and helps us avoid delivering students home at dark.

Schools will remain open to receive students if the bus cannot deliver children to their stops. Parents will be contacted by the school if their child is taken to a school.

Buses may not be able to follow the inclement weather routes if a road is not passable.

