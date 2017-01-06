CPSC reports Toshiba Expands Laptop Computer Battery Packs Recall Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

Washington, D.C. – This expanded recall involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs installed in 41 models of Toshiba Satellite laptops, including the Satellite models affected by the March 2016 recall.

Toshiba has expanded the number of battery packs to include those sold between June 2011 and November 2016. The battery packs also were sold separately and installed by Toshiba as part of a repair.

Battery packs included in this recall have part numbers that begin with G71C (G71C*******). Part numbers are printed on the battery pack. A complete list of battery pack part numbers included in this recall can be found on the firm’s website at http://go.toshiba.com/battery.

Recall Information

Name of product: Panasonic battery packs used in Toshiba laptop computers

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

Consumer Contact: Toshiba America Information Systems toll-free at 866.224.1346 any day between 5:00am and 11:00pm PT, online at http://go.toshiba.com/battery or at www.us.toshiba.com and click on “Consumer Notices” under the Support heading at the bottom of the page.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received five reports of the battery pack overheating and melting, including one additional report since the first recall announcement. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately go to the firm’s website and click on the battery pack utility link in the first shadowed box on the page. Consumers also can perform a manual check using the laptop and battery pack’s model, part and serial numbers. If it is part of the recall, consumers should power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow the instructions to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging into AC power only. Battery packs previously identified as not affected by the March 30th, 2016 recall are included in this expanded announcement. Sold At: Office Depot, Staples and other electronics stores nationwide, and online at www.Toshibadirect.com and other websites from June 2011 through November 2016 for between $500 and $1,000 for the laptop and between $70.00 and $130.00 for the battery pack. Manufacturer(s): Panasonic, of Japan Importer(s): Toshiba America Information Systems Inc., of Irvine, Calif. Manufactured In: China

