Purdue’s Gene Edmonds Open next up for APSU Track and Field

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University track and field gets back to work this weekend with a trip to West Lafayette, Ind., to compete in Purdue’s Gene Edmonds Open, Saturday.

Field action is slated for an 10:15am (CT) start, while the running events are scheduled to kick off at 1:00pm CT.

This won’t be the Governors first event of the season, although Austin Peay’s only other competition came in the form of a pre-Christmas appearance at the Vanderbilt Indoor Opener; a pair of freshmen kicked their careers off in style, with Diamond Battle posting a third-place finish in the 60m dash with a 7.69 mark and Maya Perry-Grimes taking runner-up in the triple jump thanks to a 12.25m mark that already tops any APSU indoor triple jump effort from a year ago.

As the Governors continue to rebuild after the graduation of Kymmalett Ross and Breigh Jones, they will see a host of competitors run the 400m this weekend, led by senior Terri Morris in her first 400m attempt of the campaign.

Other returning standouts competing this weekend include Kaylnn Pitts (triple and long jump), Chancis Jones (long jump), Savannah Amato and Dascha Hix (pole vault); each has been an individual medal-earner for Austin Peay at recent OVC Championships.

Sections

Topics