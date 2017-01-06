|
Road Trip continues as APSU Basketball takes on Jacksonville State, Saturday
Austin Peay (4-12/0-2) at Jacksonville State (9-8/2-1)
Saturday, January 7th, 2017 | 7:00pm CT
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team continues its longest road trip of the conference season with a journey to resurgent Jacksonville State for a 7:00pm, Saturday, contest at Pete Mathews Coliseum.After losing three of four to open the regular season, the Gamecocks are 8-5 since November 22nd and are off to their best start in Ohio Valley Conference play since the 2012-13 campaign.
Jacksonville State is the only program in the OVC among the conference’s top-three in field goal percentage (47.4 percent, first) and field goal percentage defense (42.9 percent, third).
The Governors and Gamecocks are both known as shooting squads, and this game will likely turn on who is more efficient from beyond the arc; although Austin Peay lags behind Jacksonville State in three-point percentage (40.2 percent to 34.4 percent), the Gamecocks surrender threes at a much higher clip (43.4 percent three-point defense for JSU, compared to 40.5 for the Govs).
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
First-year head coach Ray Harper has engineered a quick turnaround at Jacksonville State; the Gamecocks are 9-8 under Harper after going 8-23 last season and look like a good bet to return to the OVC Tournament for the first time since 2012.
Under Harper, the Gamecocks have turned into long-range sharp-shooters, hitting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc (19th nationally), led by Erik Durham (54.9 percent 3-point field goal percentage, second in the nation).
Summing Up Tennessee Tech
Seniors John Murry and Kenny Jones each scored 21 points, but the Governors hit just two of their final 11 shots down the stretch in a 76-67 loss in their conference road-opener at Tennessee Tech, Thursday. With head coach Dave Loos taking a leave of absence while he continues chemotherapy, it was the first since March 7th, 1990 without Loos on the sidelines.
Last Time Out Against Jacksonville State
Austin Peay picked up its first conference victory last season with a wire-to-wire win against the Gamecocks, 73-54, behind a Chris Horton double-double (24 points, 13 rebounds) and a team-wide shooting performance that saw Austin Peay hit 55.1 percent from the floor.
Josh Robinson added 13 points for the Govs, who limited JSU to 29.9 percent shooting; Jaquail Townser (10 points) was the only Gamecock to score in double figures.
Keep An Eye On
