Snow currently falling across Clarskville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee today for two rounds of snow this morning and later this evening.
It is currently snowing in Clarksville-Montgomery County. Roads have already become covered.
The temperature is currently 16 degrees with a high today near 22 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of snow until noon.Snowfall totals of around a half inch up to 2 inches will be possible. With locally higher amounts possible on the plateau. Untreated roads may be slick and hazardous especially on bridges and overpasses.
Light snow will move across areas along and north of Interstate 40 this morning and continue through the early afternoon hours. At this time, it appears that snowfall accumulation amounts will range from a dusting to one inch in these areas.
Additional light snow will be possible this evening and overnight across the far northeastern counties of Middle Tennessee along the Plateau.
Widespread travel problems are not expected, however some roads, especially secondary roads, could become slippery and hazardous. Exercise caution while driving on area roadways through Saturday morning as temperatures will continue to remain below freezing.
Counties Effected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
