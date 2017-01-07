Austin Peay State University celebrates fall graduates, students on Dean’s List

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University celebrates the seniors and graduate students who earned degrees at its 87th commencement exercises on December 9th, 2016.

In addition, the university has released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

Students who are named to the Dean’s List have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

Diplomas will be available for pickup on February 13th, 2017 in the Ellington Building, Room 316.

For more information on graduation, visit the APSU Office of the Registrar at www.apsu.edu/commencement, or contact the office directly at 931-221-7150.

The names of students can be accessed by visiting the website at www.apsu.edu/academics/deans_list

