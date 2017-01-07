Clarksville Tennessee Realtor Jimmy Settle Inducted as 2017 RLI President

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors® (CAR) and The Realtors® Land Institute (RLI) are proud to announce that Clarksville Tennessee Realtor® Jimmy Settle, ALC, of Crye-Leike Real Estate Services was officially inducted as the 2017 RLI National President-Elect in Orlando alongside the 2016 National Association of Realtors® Convention & Expo.

Jimmy Settle, ALC, has been a licensed REALTOR® in Tennessee and Kentucky as well as a member of the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® since 1993.

He has also served on various CAR Committees before becoming President of the Association in 2007. During this time, he also served as the Tennessee Association of REALTORS® Director.

Upon inauguration, Jimmy stated, “I am very excited for all that is ahead for the Realtors® Land Institute. I look forward to continuing to move RLI in the right direction to add value to members through enhancing member benefits and educational opportunities. I am proud to be a part of the leading land real estate organization in the industry and look forward to being a part of history in the making.”

The Realtors® Land Institute, an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors®, is the prestigious, higher learning professional membership organization for practitioners who specialize in land real estate transactions. Established in 1944, the Institute provides a wide range of programs and services that build knowledge, relationships, and business opportunities for the best in the land business.

The Realtors® Land Institute (RLI) provides the education, tools, services, advice and networking opportunities that are the foundation for all land professionals to become the best in the business.

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors®

The Clarksville Association of Realtors® has over 758 active REALTOR® members and 72 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of Realtors® also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors®.

