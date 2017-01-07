Josh Robinson named APSU Athlete of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Junior guard Josh Robinson, of the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

Robinson averaged 26.5 points in contests against Western Kentucky and Belmont last week, running his streak of 20-point games to six straight—longest since 2009 (Drake Reed, January 31st-February 28th).

The St. Louis native scored 26 against the Hilltoppers and opened conference play with 27 points against Belmont.

He shot 54.8 percent (17-for-31) from the floor, including 8-for-16 from beyond the arc, and chipped in eight assists.

Robinson’s recent scoring binge has him ranked 19th nationally (21.6 ppg).

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included

Senior Tearra Banks, of the women’s basketball team, averaged 16.0 ppg and 7.5 rpg to open Ohio Valley Conference play against Morehead State and Belmont, including a 15-point, 12-board outing against the Eagles.

