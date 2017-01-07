|
Josh Robinson named APSU Athlete of the Week
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Junior guard Josh Robinson, of the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
Robinson averaged 26.5 points in contests against Western Kentucky and Belmont last week, running his streak of 20-point games to six straight—longest since 2009 (Drake Reed, January 31st-February 28th).
The St. Louis native scored 26 against the Hilltoppers and opened conference play with 27 points against Belmont.
He shot 54.8 percent (17-for-31) from the floor, including 8-for-16 from beyond the arc, and chipped in eight assists.
Robinson’s recent scoring binge has him ranked 19th nationally (21.6 ppg).
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included
