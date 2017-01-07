Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Josh Robinson named APSU Athlete of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Junior guard Josh Robinson, of the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

Robinson averaged 26.5 points in contests against Western Kentucky and Belmont last week, running his streak of 20-point games to six straight—longest since 2009 (Drake Reed, January 31st-February 28th).

The St. Louis native scored 26 against the Hilltoppers and opened conference play with 27 points against Belmont.

APSU Men's Basketball - Josh Robinson

He shot 54.8 percent (17-for-31) from the floor, including 8-for-16 from beyond the arc, and chipped in eight assists.

Robinson’s recent scoring binge has him ranked 19th nationally (21.6 ppg).

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included

  • Senior Tearra Banks, of the women’s basketball team, averaged 16.0 ppg and 7.5 rpg to open Ohio Valley Conference play against Morehead State and Belmont, including a 15-point, 12-board outing against the Eagles.

