Tearra Banks scores 26 in APSU loss at Jacksonville State

Jacksonville, AL – Senior center Tearra Banks had another dominant performance for the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team, recording 26 points in a 65-45 loss at Jacksonville State, Saturday, in the Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Turnovers troubled the Governors throughout the evening, committing 17 with 12 occurring in the first half. Behind Banks, junior point guard Bri Williams added eight points, and hit both of APSU’s three-pointers.

For Banks, it’s the sixth time this season she has scored 20-plus points in a single game, and 13th of her career. The Louisville native now has 1,150 career points, 33 away from passing Ashley Herring for 13th all-time.

Williams led the Govs in minutes with 36, and also contributed seven rebounds while shooting 3-of-5 from the field.

Senior forward Beth Rates recorded two blocks in the contest, putting her nine shy of overtaking Ashley Haynes for third-most in APSU history

Austin Peay returns home for a mid-week contest against SIU Edwardsville , 7:00pm, Wednesday, in the Dunn Center.

