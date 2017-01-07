TWRA says Antlerless Deer Hunting available on Private Lands Only in Unit L Counties, January 9th-13th

Nashville, TN – Antlerless deer hunting will be allowed on all privately owned lands in Unit L counties January 9th-13th. This is the second year for the five days of hunting following the completion of the deer season on January 8th.

Privately owned lands include leased land and lands owned by individuals. It is the responsibility of hunters to obtain verbal or written permission to hunt on privately owned lands.

No antlered deer are allowed to be taken.

Unit L deer hunting counties include Bedford County, Benton County, Cannon County, Carroll County, Cheatham County, Chester County, Coffee County, Davidson County, Decatur County, Dickson County, Dyer County, Fayette County, Franklin County, Gibson County, Giles County, Hardeman County, Hardin County, Haywood County, Henderson County, Henry County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lake County, Lauderdale County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Lincoln County, Macon County, Madison County, Marshall County, Maury County, McNairy County, Montgomery County, Moore County, Obion County, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Shelby County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Tipton County, Trousdale County, Wayne County, Weakley County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

The second Young Sportsman Hunt will conclude all deer hunting in the state on January 14th-15th.

