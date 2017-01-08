Ford Ice Center and Prince’s Hot Chicken are the Coolest and Hottest Destinations in South Nashville

Nashville, TN – It’s a pretty well-known fact that South Nashville and the Antioch region have fallen on hard times in recent years. One just has to look at the vacated Global Crossing Mall to witness the proof.

But, in the past year local housing prices have increased dramatically and there’s more evidence on the ground to help you see that this community is on the rise with a little help from ice hockey stars and spicy hot chicken.

This $14 million project was constructed in conjunction between a partnership of the city of Nashville, Metro Sports Authority and the NHL’s Nashville Predators. The building features the blue and yellow color scheme of Music City’s hockey heroes and they have made it a point to visit frequently for special meet and greets and team practices.

Most recently, the pack of Predators descended on the region to sharpen their skills on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 before a big game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bridgestone Arena later in the week.

The one-hour event drew a standing room audience who watched with awe as these professional athletes went through drills they’ve been conducting their whole lives at every level of the sport.

The players opened with a salvo of slap shots that ricocheted off the Ford Center’s glass barrier as pings loudly rang throughout the complex. Several two on two and three on three match-ups followed that allowed both the defensive and offensive sides to get some work in.

Often, a puck chased deep into the corner resulted in some careening and crashing into the boards. Even though this was an inter-squad practice powerful brute force and physicality was on display.

Fans looking to warm up after a day on the ice need to look no further than four miles down the pike on Old Hickory Road at the intersection with 5814 Nolensville Road. That’s where the long-awaited second location of the legendary Nashville restaurant has opened as Prince’s Hot Chicken South.

Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack is a restaurant founded in Nashville, Tennessee, known for its award-winning hot chicken. The business – started in 1945 by one James Thornton Prince – consistently rises to the top of the “best restaurant in town” lists and since it’s opening we discovered why.

On any given week representatives from www.MusicCityNashville.net will make the pilgrimage to Prince’s for their succulent set of hot chicken tenders. Even their lowest level “mild” variety will draw sweat to your brow as you dive in for your next bite.

However, how many people have ever attempt the top-level XXXHOT is beyond us. Prince’s also specializes in hot chicken on the bone and party orders of hot wings. Ample sides including our favorite spicy fries are available a la carte.

If you haven’t had the pleasure yet of trying the hot taste sensation that is Prince’s they’ve taken their show on the road via the new Prince’s food truck. They’re sure to roll up on all the best events in town making the hot attractions in Nashville that much hotter.

About Rich Lynch

www.MusicCityNashville.net founders Richard J. Lynch and Laura Turner Lynch are longtime activists in the music industry having previously created the award-winning websites Kweevak.com and SoundPress.net. Both of these endeavors are still active Internet-based music industry magazine and review sites online since 1999 and 2009 respectively. Laura is a published author of the inspirational Positive Power Secrets From A to Z (www.positivepowersecrets.net). Rich regularly interviews famous rock stars for the site’s radio show and he has recently launched his own recording career at (www.richlynchband.com). Web Site: http://www.MusicCityNashville.net

Email: soundpress@yahoo.com

Sections

Topics