Clarksville City Saver Coupon Book goes on sale January 13th

City Saver Coupon Book Continues to Help Clarksville Schools Raise Money and Local Families Save Money

Clarksville, TN – For the seventh consecutive year, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and the CMC Education Foundation have partnered to sponsor the City Saver Education Funding Campaign that will run from January 13th – February 10th, 2017.

Last year’s campaign raised over $200,000 for local schools and the CMC Education Foundation, with a total of $1.2 million raised over the past six years.

During this year’s campaign, all Clarksville-Montgomery County elementary and middle school students will sell the new 2017 Clarksville City Saver coupon book, which contains thousands of dollars in savings at over 200 local favorite restaurants, attractions and retail stores.

The 352-page book will sell for $20.00. It includes dozens of buy one, get one free and 50% off discounts that do not expire until February 1st, 2018. This book is different than any other fundraiser because of the return on investment for all who purchase and use City Saver coupons.

Once again, the purchase of a book will include the popular Clarksville City Saver smartphone app, which allows consumers to redeem additional coupons on any iPhone or Android device. For every book sold, 50% will go directly to the individual school and 10% will go to the CMC Education Foundation.

Liberty Park Grill, Edward’s Steakhouse, Old Chicago Pasta & Pizza, Harbor Cafe, Sakura Japanese, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Sonic, Penn Station Subs, Culver’s, Smoothie King, Berry Bear and Jet’s Pizza are just a few of the great restaurants featured in the book.

This year’s fun stuff section contains great savings to popular local attractions including Austin Peay Athletics, Excape Games, Roxy Regional Theatre, Rainbo Skate Center, Tie Breaker Park, Skyline Lanes, Gamez on Wheelz and several local dance and gymnastics studios.

The book also contains discounts to several popular Nashville attractions such as the Sky High Sports, Climb Nashville, Nashville Zoo, SOAR Adventure Tower, Cheekwood Botanical Garden, The Frist Center and Zanies Comedy Club. The book also contains discounts to Firestone Complete Auto Care, Plato’s Closet, Great Clips, Hardware City and several other local shops and salons.

The mission of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation is to support the improvement of public education by providing the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System additional funding for the support of programs and initiatives that contribute to student achievement. City Saver is the largest fundraiser of the Foundation.

For more information about the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation, contact Abby Binkley at 931.920.7955 or visit www.cmceducationfoundation.com

For more information about the Clarksville City Saver book, contact Tom Beach at 877.450.SAVE (7283) or visit www.citysaver.com

