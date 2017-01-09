Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police asks Public Help locating Runaway Juvenile David Amhrein

January 9, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Detective Kevin Shaw is searching for a runaway juvenile and is requesting public assistance.

The runaway juvenile is 16-year-old David Amhrein from Clarksville Tennessee.

David was last seen on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 when he was dropped off at Kenwood High School.

Clarksville Police are searching for runaway juvenile David Amhrein.

He may be in the areas of Randell Drive or Power Street.

Detective Shaw included a photo to add to this release. If anyone has any information in regards to David’s whereabouts, please call Detective Shaw at 931.648.0656 Ext 5389 or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591


