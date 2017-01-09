|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Nominations still being accepted for APSU’s Acuff Circle of Excellence annual Ovation Awards
Clarksville, TN – The deadline for nominations for the coveted Acuff Circle of Excellence Ovation Awards in the artists fast approaching.
Nominees must have made significant contributions to the artistic and cultural life of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community.
Anyone can submit nominations. Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, January 20th.
The awards ceremony will be Sunday, March 5th, at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center.
The sponsoring Acuff Circle, a non-profit organization affiliated with the Austin Peay State University Foundation, is a patron society of the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts. The awards have been presented since 1996.
The award categories in which nominations are sought are:
Individual Artist
Community
Business
Young Artist
Past Young Artist winners include Webb Booth, Elizabeth Coleman, Autumn Crofton,Haedyn King and Hugh Poland with the Roxy School of the Arts; Abigail Elmore, Northwest High School; Elizabeth Bell, Kenwood High School; Brittney Griffin, Montgomery Central High School; Clare Grady, Clarksville High School; Will Silvers, West Creek High School; Jeremy Carey, Northeast High School; Kayleigh Baird, Montgomery Central High School; Amy Wyer, West Creek High School; Terrell Boykin, Kenwood High School; Arizona Hurn, Montgomery Central High School; Jacob Capps, Montgomery Central High School; Jonathan Weidner, Rossview High School; Mercedes Johnson, Northeast High School; and Brandon Crite, West Creek High School.
The Ovation Awards also include The George Mabry Award. Nominees for this honor come from the Acuff Circle board. It recognizes a living Tennessean who has made a significant impact on arts and culture in Montgomery County through philanthropy, leadership or direct involvement, or a Tennessee individual who has advanced arts and culture through innovative work in creating or supporting the arts in Montgomery County. Past winners include Frank Lott, Anne Glass,Olen Bryant, David Alford, Joseph B. Trahern Jr., Joe Giles and Wade Bourne.
To nominate someone in the Individual, Community, Business or Young Artist categories, submit a completed nomination form that can be downloaded at www.apsu.edu/creativearts/ovation. Forms for the Individual, Community or Business categories also can be obtained at the Customs House Museum, which co-sponsors the awards ceremony; the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, or the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The nomination should include a description of up to 250 words of the individual’s or organization’s artistic contributions. Nominations can be emailed to cannonm@apsu.edu at the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, or mailed to Ovation Awards, Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, Austin Peay State University, Box 4666, Clarksville, TN 37044.
For more information on the nomination process or the Ovation Awards, contact the Center at 931.221.7876.
SectionsEducation
TopicsAbigail Elmore, Acuff Circle of Excellence, Amy Wyer, Anne Glass, APSU, APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, Arizona Hurn, Austin Peay State University, Austin Peay State University Foundation, Autumn Crofton, Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, Billy St. John, Brandon Crite, Brittney Griffin, Charlotte Marshall, Clare Grady, Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, Clarksville High School, Clarksville TN, Clarksville-Montgomery County, Clarksville-Montgomery County Area, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, David Alford, Debbie Wilson, Downtown Clarksville Association, Elizabeth Bell, Elizabeth Coleman, Empty Bowls of Clarksville, F&M Bank, Frank Lott, George Mabry Award, Haedyn King, Hugh Poland, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jacob Capps, Jeremy Carey, Joe Giles, Jonathan Weidner, Joseph B. Trahern Jr., Kayleigh Baird, Kenwood High School, Mercedes Johnson, Mike Andrews, Mike Fink, Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery County, Northeast High School, Northwest High School, Olen Bryant, Ovation Award for Business or Corporation, Ovation Awards, Ovation Community Organization Award, Ovation Individual Artist Award, Ovation Young Artist Award, Planters Bank, Richview Family Dentistry, Roxy Regional Theatre, Roxy School of the Arts, Silke's Olde World Breads, Susan Bryant, Tennessee, Terrell Boykin, the Downtown Artists Co-Op. Madison Street Music & Arts Academy, The FrameMaker, The Leaf Chronicle, Tom Rice, Wade Bourne, Webb Booth, West Creek High School, Will Silvers
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed