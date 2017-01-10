APSU Governors Club Overtime Social set for January 20th

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University’s Governors Club will host its Winter 2017 Overtime Social, 5:00pm – 7:00pm, Friday, January 20th, 2017 at the River Club Golf and Learning Center located at 1150 Warfield Boulevard in Clarksville.

The Governors Club Overtime Social is an event designed for Governors Club members and Austin Peay fans alike to meet and greet with Governors coaches while enjoying light appetizers and a cash bar. Athletics Director Ryan Ivey, along with coaches in attendance, will make remarks beginning at 6:00pm.

Stick around after the event for a free performance by Dozzi.

Based in Nashville, Dozzi has performed at the CMA Festival alongside acts such as Lady Antebellum and Lee Brice.

Open to Governors Club members at all levels, this is a great opportunity to upgrade memberships as well as recruit new members.

For questions, contact Alaric Klinghard, Director of Development, at 931.221.7904 or by email at klingharda@apsu.edu.

