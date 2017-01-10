APSU Women’s Basketball plays SIU Edwardsville at Dunn Center Wednesday

Austin Peay vs. SIU Edwardsville

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns to the friendly confines of the Dunn Center, 7:00pm, Wednesday, seeking a bounce-back performance against SIU Edwardsville.

The Governors most recently fell to Jacksonville State, Saturday, on the back end of a two-game road trip.

Senior center Tearra Banks had another stellar week, averaging 24 points over the two dates, and increased her streak to 11-straight games to record double figures. The lefty from Louisville also shot 70 percent overall, helping her move up the NCAA Division I shooting ranks to 22nd in the nation.

In addition, junior point guard Bri Williams had one of her finest weeks as a Gov, averaging 10 points, 8.5 rebounds, three assists and 3.5 steals to earn OVC Newcomer of the Week. Against the Golden Eagles, Williams posted the first double-double of her Austin Peay career (12 points, 10 rebounds), while also totaling five assists and a career-high five steals.

About SIU Edwardsville

The Cougars enter Wednesday with a 1-2 OVC record which includes a 60-49 win over Tennessee Tech, December 31st. SIU Edwardsville has since lost back-to-back games at Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State, dropping its record away from Edwardsville, IL, to 0-9 overall.

Despite losing the 2016 OVC Player of the Year Shronda Butts and Defensive Player of the Year Coco Moore to graduation, SIUE has three players averaging double figures this season. Donshel Beck leads the Cougars in points (14.1) and rebounds (6.9) per game, while Lauren White averages 11.9 points and Gwen Adams at 11.4.

Last Time Against the Cougars

Austin Peay and SIUE last met February 17th, 2016 where the Cougars earned a 94-75 victory in Edwardsville. Tearra Banks led the Govs with 21 points, while Tiasha Gray recorded a double-double (12 points, 10 assists). But SIUE’s Butts countered with a 30-point, 10-assist outing, while Sidney Smith hit eight three-pointers for the Cougars.

APSU Storylines

Banks closing in on 13th place in all-time scoring.

With her 26 points at Jacksonville State, Saturday, Banks is now 33 points from overtaking Ashley Herring for 13th all-time in scoring, currently at 1,150 career points.

Rates climbing the charts.

With two blocks against Jacksonville State, senior forward Beth Rates is now eight away from tying Ashley Haynes for third-most in APSU history.

Baker for three. Following her red-hot shooting display at TTU where she nailed five three-pointers, redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker has knocked down 24 shots behind the arch this season. She finished with a season-high 19 points, Thursday.

B-Will on point. Williams did a little bit of everything in her 44 minutes on the floor at Tennessee Tech. Williams posted the first double-double of her career with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while also leading the team in assists (five) and steals (five, a career-high).

Gregory breaks out. Sophomore guard Keisha Gregory found her rhythm in Cookeville, connecting on three triples for a career-best 13 points. She also set career-highs in blocks (three), field goals made (four), field goal attempted (11), three-pointers made (three) and three-point attempts (seven).

