Clarksville Gas and Water reports Section of Oak Street Closed for Water Main Work

Tuesday, January 10th, 2017

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has closed a section of Oak Street from Providence Boulevard to E. Street for water main work.

Motorists will be detoured to E. Street to avoid the work zone.

The water main work is anticipated to take most of the day to complete or until approximately 4:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com


